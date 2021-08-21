Coinbase will buy $500M in crypto and invest 10% of all future profits in digital assets By Cointelegraph

Leading United States exchange by trade volume Coinbase (NASDAQ:) has revealed plans to add half a billion dollars worth of crypto to its balance sheet.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that the company’s board had approved the crypto spending spree in a Friday tweet, adding that Coinbase also plans to invest 10% of all profits generated into digital assets moving forward.