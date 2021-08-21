Coinbase will buy $500M in crypto and invest 10% of all future profits in digital assets By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Leading United States exchange by trade volume Coinbase (NASDAQ:) has revealed plans to add half a billion dollars worth of crypto to its balance sheet.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that the company’s board had approved the crypto spending spree in a Friday tweet, adding that Coinbase also plans to invest 10% of all profits generated into digital assets moving forward.
