Coinbase warns infrastructure bill’s crypto provisions could impact 20% of US population By Cointelegraph

Coinbase warns infrastructure bill’s crypto provisions could impact 20% of US population

Lawrence Zlatkin, global VP of tax at Coinbase (NASDAQ:), has taken aim at the rushed cryptocurrency provisions added to Congress’ bipartisan infrastructure bill “at the last minute,” slamming lawmakers for hastily inserting amendments that could impact “60 million Americans.”

In a Saturday blog post taking aim at a Thursday, Aug. 19, editorial article from Bloomberg that praised the infrastructure bill’s crypto provisions, Zlatkin criticized the lack of opportunity for public discourse regarding the legislation, estimating that 20% of the United States population are invested in digital assets:

