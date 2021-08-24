Coinbase warns infrastructure bill’s crypto provisions could impact 20% of US population By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Coinbase warns infrastructure bill’s crypto provisions could impact 20% of US population

Lawrence Zlatkin, global VP of tax at Coinbase (NASDAQ:), has taken aim at the rushed cryptocurrency provisions added to Congress’ bipartisan infrastructure bill “at the last minute,” slamming lawmakers for hastily inserting amendments that could impact “60 million Americans.” In a Saturday blog post taking aim at a Thursday, Aug. 19, editorial article from Bloomberg that praised the infrastructure bill’s crypto provisions, Zlatkin criticized the lack of opportunity for public discourse regarding the legislation, estimating that 20% of the United States population are invested in digital assets: Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph