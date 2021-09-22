Coinbase Ventures, Samsung NEXT back Metrika’s $14M Series A By Cointelegraph

Blockchain intelligence platform Metrika has concluded a $14 million Series A fundraiser to bootstrap the next phase of its growth strategy, further underscoring the venture capital demand for budding blockchain startups.
Metrika announced Tuesday that the funding will be used to further develop its blockchain intelligence platform, which provides monitoring and analytics for decentralized networks, as well as to expand its user base. The investment round was led by Neotribe Ventures with participation from Coinbase (NASDAQ:) Ventures, Samsung (KS:) NEXT, Nyca Partners and others.
