Coinbase users can choose to deposit paychecks directly to accounts By Cointelegraph

Coinbase (NASDAQ:) will soon allow United States businesses to deposit employees’ paychecks directly into accounts at the cryptocurrency exchange.
In a Monday blog post, Coinbase senior director of product Prakash Hariramani said the exchange would be offering direct deposits for workers who want to use their paychecks to purchase crypto with no transaction fees. Users can set up direct deposits through a supported payroll company on the Coinbase app, or through a company’s human resources department.
