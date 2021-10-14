Coinbase unveils its Digital Asset Policy Proposal to spark conversation around comprehensive crypto regulation By Cointelegraph

On Thursday, cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase (NASDAQ:) published its Digital Asset Policy Proposal, a document offering both a justification and conceptual framework for the comprehensive regulation of digital assets in the United States.
Coinbase presented the proposal as a product of dozens of meetings with industry participants, policymakers, crypto innovators and academics that the company’s representatives had held in the last several weeks.
