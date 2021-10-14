Coinbase unveils its Digital Asset Policy Proposal to spark conversation around comprehensive crypto regulation By Cointelegraph

Home Business Coinbase unveils its Digital Asset Policy Proposal to spark conversation around comprehensive...

Coinbase unveils its Digital Asset Policy Proposal to spark conversation around comprehensive crypto regulation

Matilda Colman
On Thursday, cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase (NASDAQ:) published its Digital Asset Policy Proposal, a document offering both a justification and conceptual framework for the comprehensive regulation of digital assets in the United States.

Coinbase presented the proposal as a product of dozens of meetings with industry participants, policymakers, crypto innovators and academics that the company’s representatives had held in the last several weeks.