Coinbase Strikes Another Million Dollar Deal With the U.S. Government By CoinQuora

Coinbase Strikes Another Million Dollar Deal With the U.S. Government



Coinbase (NASDAQ:) closed a $1.36 million deal with the US Homeland Security.

The US Government will use Coinbase Analytics software for classified purposes.

A Coinbase representative confirms that the analytics tool handles customer data differently.

Coinbase and the United States Department of Homeland Security have agreed to a million-dollar deal. As per the deal, the U.S government will now use Coinbase’s services to review data from American residents.

Dedicated to cross-border crime and illegal immigration, the United States Department of Homeland Security paid Coinbase $1.36 million in licensing fees for Coinbase Analytics software.

According to the official documents, there is no hint of what kind of data will be reviewed by Coinbase. Due to the covert nature of the ICE’s connection with Coinbase, data from the SAM.gov database assures that Coinbase “is the only vendor who can fairly offer the services requested” by the ICE (NYSE:). In this way, the document implies little information will be shared with the public.

The History of Coinbase and the US Government

