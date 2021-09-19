Coinbase Strikes Another Million Dollar Deal With the U.S. Government By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
Coinbase Strikes Another Million Dollar Deal With the U.S. Government
  • Coinbase (NASDAQ:) closed a $1.36 million deal with the US Homeland Security.
  • The US Government will use Coinbase Analytics software for classified purposes.
  • A Coinbase representative confirms that the analytics tool handles customer data differently.

Coinbase and the United States Department of Homeland Security have agreed to a million-dollar deal. As per the deal, the U.S government will now use Coinbase’s services to review data from American residents.

Dedicated to cross-border crime and illegal immigration, the United States Department of Homeland Security paid Coinbase $1.36 million in licensing fees for Coinbase Analytics software.

According to the official documents, there is no hint of what kind of data will be reviewed by Coinbase. Due to the covert nature of the ICE’s connection with Coinbase, data from the SAM.gov database assures that Coinbase “is the only vendor who can fairly offer the services requested” by the ICE (NYSE:). In this way, the document implies little information will be shared with the public.

The History of Coinbase and the US Government

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR