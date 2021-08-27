Coinbase stock is cheap, put 5% of your portfolio in crypto By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Jim Cramer: Coinbase stock is cheap, put 5% of your portfolio in crypto

Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money” has recommended buying Coinbase (NASDAQ:) stock, and suggested that 5% of investment portfolios should be allocated to cryptocurrency. Cramer made the comments in the Lightning Round on Aug. 25 in response to a caller who asked whether buying Coinbase stock was a good way to get crypto exposure. The 66-year-old finance personality stated that while Coinbase’s listing went “very poorly” he views it as a big player in crypto: Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph