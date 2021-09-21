Coinbase signs new $1.36M contract with US Customs enforcement agency By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
Leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:) has secured a contract to develop tech for the Department of Homeland Security that is worth as much as $1.36 million.

Under the agreement, Coinbase has been contracted to deliver “application development software as a service” for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE (NYSE:)).