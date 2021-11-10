Coinbase shares to open lower after 75% drop in net income in Q3 By Cointelegraph

Coinbase (NASDAQ:) shares have taken a hit after the firm posted a 75% decrease in net income during the third quarter.
COIN closed Nov. 9 with a 0.98% gain at a price of $357.39, however the release of the leading U.S. exchange’s Q3 report after market close has coincided with a dip of around 13.10% (at time of this writing) in after-hours trading.
