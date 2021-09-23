Coinbase seeks new exec to debate with policymakers By Cointelegraph

Coinbase (NASDAQ:) is looking for a new hire to manage the exchange’s sour relationship with policymakers.

The United States-based crypto exchange aims to swell its legal and compliance team ranks. The company is looking for more than 350 new hires, with 24 job openings within the legal and compliance team.