Coinbase Pro Launches Horizen ($ZEN) By CoinQuora

On Wednesday, Coinbase announces the launch of Horizen (ZEN) into Coinbase Pro. According to the announcement, support for ZEN will generally be available in Coinbase’s supported jurisdictions with certain exceptions.
Consequently, the trading begins on or after 9 AM PT this September 16, 2021, if liquidity conditions are met. The exchange will also begin accepting inbound transfers of ZEN to Coinbase Pro.
Meanwhile, Barry Silbert — Founder and CEO of DCG (parent company of Grayscale) shared that he is thrilled to Coinbase adding Horizen. He shared a tweet about this news saying,
