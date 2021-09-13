Coinbase plans to raise $1.5B via debt offering By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
BREAKING: Coinbase plans to raise $1.5B via debt offering

Coinbase (NASDAQ:), the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, is planning to raise $1.5 billion via a debt offering, the company officially announced Monday.

The Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange is looking to use the capital raised to further grow the company’s balance sheet for general corporate purposes as well as potential investments and acquisitions of other companies, products or technology, Coinbase said. The closing of the offering is subject to market and other conditions, the firm noted.