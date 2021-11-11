Coinbase partners with esports gaming organization competing in League of Legends By Cointelegraph

Team Liquid, the esports and gaming organization operating across major titles including League of Legends and Fortnite, has inked a four-year agreement with Coinbase (NASDAQ:).
In a Wednesday announcement, Team Liquid said the partnership with the United States-based crypto exchange would be aimed at highlighting “the crossover between gaming and crypto-curious audiences” as well as creating new seemingly crypto-focused content. Coinbase will be enabling crypto payments for Team Liquid’s online marketplace, and both will be collaborating on technology aimed at encouraging fan engagement.
