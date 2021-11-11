Coinbase partners with esports gaming organization competing in League of Legends By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Team Liquid, the esports and gaming organization operating across major titles including League of Legends and Fortnite, has inked a four-year agreement with Coinbase (NASDAQ:).

In a Wednesday announcement, Team Liquid said the partnership with the United States-based crypto exchange would be aimed at highlighting “the crossover between gaming and crypto-curious audiences” as well as creating new seemingly crypto-focused content. Coinbase will be enabling crypto payments for Team Liquid’s online marketplace, and both will be collaborating on technology aimed at encouraging fan engagement.