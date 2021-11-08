Coinbase launches standalone browser extension for Coinbase Wallet By Cointelegraph

United States cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:) has rolled out a new standalone browser extension for its Coinbase Wallet, giving users the ability to more easily access thousands of digital assets on decentralized exchanges, commonly known as DEXs.
Beginning Monday, Coinbase Wallet will be available as a standalone browser extension, which means new customers can download the tool for free on Chrome. New users also have the option of importing an existing Ethereum-based wallet, such as MetaMask, the company said.
