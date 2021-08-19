Coinbase Launches in Japan With MUFG Quick Deposits By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- Coinbase (NASDAQ:) is launching in Japan thanks to its partnership with Mitsubishi UFJ (NYSE:) Financial Group.
- Users in Japan can access the MUFG Quick Deposit service.
- The exchange will first bring the top 5 assets based on trading volume, more will come later.
Coinbase says with much excitement that it is going live in Japan. The crypto exchange spills the tea on a blog post and a tweet.
BIG NEWS!
We’re excited to be launching Coinbase in Japan, one of the first countries to embrace crypto and one of the largest markets by crypto trading volume in the world.
Details here
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.