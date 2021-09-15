Home Business Coinbase increases junk bond offering to $2B after investors swarm By Cointelegraph

Leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:) has seen enormous demand for its junk bond offering, with the firm increasing the size of the sale by one-third from $1.5 billion to $2 billion.

According to Economic Times, at least $7 billion worth of orders were placed in competition for equal quantities of seven and 10-year bonds, offering interest rates of 3.375% and 3.625% respectively.