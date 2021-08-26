Coinbase hires former Facebook exec as chief marketing officer By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Coinbase hires former Facebook exec as chief marketing officer

Kate Rouch will be joining major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:) after more than 11 years in various positions at Facebook (NASDAQ:). In a Thursday blog post, Coinbase chief operating officer Emilie Choi said the company had hired Rouch as its new chief marketing officer, responsible for overseeing the exchange’s global brand, as well as product and performance marketing. Until recently, she was the global head of brand and product marketing at social media giant Facebook, but now aims “to bring millions more people into the cryptoeconomy.” Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph