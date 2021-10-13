Coinbase follows FTX and Binance in launching NFT marketplace By Cointelegraph

Major crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:) has announced that it will be opening a waitlist for a nonfungible marketplace it will launch later this year.
In a Tuesday blog post, Coinbase vice president of product and ecosystem Sanchan Saxena said the nonfungible token, or NFT, marketplace would allow its users to mint, purchase, discover and showcase Ethereum-based tokens. According to Saxena, the offering will allow creators to maintain control of their artwork “through decentralized contracts and metadata transparency,” with all NFTs on-chain.
