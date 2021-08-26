Coinbase comes under fire from customers following reports of theft By BTC Peers

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Coinbase comes under fire from customers following reports of theft



Leading US-based crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:) has faced a lot of criticism after some customers reported that their accounts were drained.

According to an investigative study conducted by CNBC, several users whose accounts were hacked complained about the platform’s customer service practices. The business news channel reportedly queried thousands of customers and discovered that a lot of users were dissatisfied with the company’s customer service.

For one, most users claimed it was incredibly difficult to reach Coinbase’s customer service representatives to resolve issues since email was the primary means of contacting support. For some users, the most alarming issue was the fact that their digital assets disappeared without explanation. Tanja Vidovic is one of those that may have suffered a security breach.

Vidovic explained that she received several alerts of unauthorized activity on her account. However, before she could take any action, “nearly all of her $168,000 in holding was gone.” Four months later and Vidovic is still struggling to reach Coinbase to discuss the issue.

Vidovic’s case is just one is several similar cases, according to CNBC’s study. Consequently, the number of complaints involving Coinbase to the Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has surpassed 11,000.

