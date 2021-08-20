Coinbase CEO Says The Company Is Adding $500M in Crypto To its Balance Sheet By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the company is adding $500 million worth of crypto to its balance sheet.
The CEO announced the news via Twitter. He said that they recently got the board approval to buy cryptos and add to their existing holdings.
According to the leading U.S. exchange by trade volume, they will be investing 10% of all profit in crypto. Also, he added that he expects this rate to keep growing over time as the crypto economy matures.
We recently received board approval to purchase over $500M of crypto on our balance sheet to add to our existing holdings. And we’ll be investing 10% of all profit going forward in crypto. I expect this percentage to keep growing over time as the cryptoeconomy matures.
