Coinbase CEO Calls Out the SEC for Its ‘Sketchy’ Behavior By CoinQuora

- Coinbase (NASDAQ:) CEO Calls Out the SEC for Its ‘Sketchy’ Behavior
- The SEC is not letting Coinbase offer an existing service in the industry.
- He says that the SEC should treat all service providers equally.
The CEO and co-founder of Coinbase — Brian Armstrong, calls out the SEC for its selective suspicious behavior. Specifically, Armstrong explains in detail why the SEC is behaving sketchily over a 21-tweet thread on Twitter (NYSE:).
21/ Our door remains open. Hopefully the SEC steps up to create the clarity this industry deserves, without harming consumers and companies in the process. America could really use us all working together to figure this out right now.
— Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 8, 2021
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.