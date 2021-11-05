Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong Speaks on NFTs and the Young Crypto Talents By CoinQuora

Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong Speaks on NFTs and the Young Crypto Talents



Coinbase (NASDAQ:) CEO attends the New York NFT conference.

He tweets that he is intrigued about the optimism in NY this week around NFTs.

Also, he is happy to see many talented young people coming into the crypto space.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have swept through the minds of the crypto community and have become a valuable digital commodity. The rising popularity of the art attests to its over 100 million market cap in just a few years of inception.

Clearly, NFTs are enabling crypto inventors to dive deep and imagine more use cases for the evolving economy. They are on the move to shift NFTs from just a mere digital asset into an even more valuable addition to the growing crypto ecosystem. For instance, brands are already adopting it into DeFi and the gaming world.

In a recent tweet, Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong expressed the same sentiment towards NFTs. The CEO tweeted to his over 907 thousand followers on Twitter (NYSE:) that he is amazed seeing the energy and optimism in New York this week around NFTs.

He went on to say that he is elated that many young talents are coming into the crypto space with new use cases. These new cases will further aid to build the economy of NFTs. Particularly, Brian Armstrong tweeted the aforementioned following the just concluded NFT event hosted by Crypto Art Fair in conjunction with NFT.NYC.

Amazing energy and optimism in NY this week around NFTs and building the creator economy. Super exciting to see so many talented young people coming in to the crypto space with this new use case. — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) November 4, 2021

The event which took place from November 1 to 4 in New York witnessed several crypto influencers, CEOs, NFT artists, critics and collectors, and celebrities alike in attendance. Interestingly, one notable name present was American music legend, Busta Rhymes who discussed the current state of the music industry and how NFTs may reshape it.

Coinbase is without a doubt, attempting to create a welcoming environment for its NFT users with the anticipated NFT marketplace which is another notable development on their Roadmap. Like many crypto enthusiasts stated, cryptocurrency is just getting started, likewise NFTs, DeFi, and Metaverse.

Continue reading on CoinQuora