Coinbase announces multiyear partnership with NBA and WNBA By Cointelegraph

Major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:) has inked a deal with the National Basketball Association, giving the platform the opportunity to educate basketball fans on crypto.
In a Tuesday announcement, Coinbase said it would become the exclusive cryptocurrency platform partner of the National Basketball Association, or NBA, Women’s National Basketball Association, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and USA Basketball as part of a multiyear sponsorship deal. According to the NBA, Coinbase will create “unique content, innovations, activations and experiences” for basketball fans to learn about the crypto space, as well as be a partner of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, the USA Basketball men’s and women’s national team exhibition tours and the NBA G League Ignite.
