Coinbase amasses a $4B war chest so it can outlast ‘crypto winter’ By Cointelegraph

Coinbase (NASDAQ:), the largest American cryptocurrency exchange, has stockpiled a war chest worth about $4 billion in cash in preparation for decreased crypto retail trading volumes and higher operating costs brought on by regulatory hurdles.
It reportedly expects to use the cash to cover costs incurred by a variety of factors, including conforming to new regulations handed down by the United States legislature.
