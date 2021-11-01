Many of your favorite artists took the stage at Rolling Loud NYC over the weekend and the performances had the crowd fired up! If you didn’t get a chance to take a peak at the lineup, you missed out on appearances from the hottest celebs like 50 Cent, J. Cole, Megan Thee Stallion and more. While the stage was lit up for four days straight, Coi Leray and her peoples set things on fire!

Coi hit the stage sporting a very on-brand ensemble–a black Prada beanie, oversized black jeans and a dope cropped jacket with no shirt. Not only did Coi pop out in one of her usual outfits, she also brought her usual energy along with her music.

Y’all know the track by now–“Go best friend, we killing’ ’em. No new friends get rid of ’em.” The song features a simple beat with Coi’s vocals being supported by a melodic piano but her energy and stage presence brings the song to life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Coi Leray dropped her ‘Twinnem’ record back in September and it has been going up on TikTok ever since. The innanet has been flooded with new dances to the song, some of which Coi used in her Rolling Loud performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Trend Setter (@coileray)

Coi even teased the ‘Twinnem’ remix featuring another star-studded rapper, DaBaby in an energetic post on Instagram,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Trend Setter (@coileray)

Are y’all here for DaBaby hopping on this track, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Coi Leray Kills Rolling Loud Performance Of ‘Twinnem’ appeared first on The Shade Room.