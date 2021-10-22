Coi Leray & Justin Bieber Link Up & Do The ‘Twinnem’ Challenge On TikTok 

Recently Coi Leray and Justin Bieber linked up in the studio, and Coi shared the moment with her followers on social media.

In one video, Justin could be seen sitting and playing the piano as Coi starts to do a melodic freestyle. In another video, Coi was able to get Justin to participate in the “Twinnem Challenge.” The challenge was created in response to Coi’s latest single, which is titled “Twinnem.”

The song was released last month and had already gone viral before its official release. Coi teased the single for her followers, and it instantly gained popularity.

There was no official word on if fans could expect a collaboration from Coi and Justin. However, many people have expressed that they like the idea of getting new music from the two, and Coi even retweeted a few tweets that spoke about the suspected collaboration.

Coi also just completed her time on the “Back Outside Tour,” with Lil Baby and Lil Durk.

As previously reported back in July Coi faced criticism from some folks on social media after her freestyle for the 2021 XXL Freshman Class was released. At the time she said, “How the hell you gon tell me how to rap? Ain’t no f**king rule book n***a I do and say wtf I want you either like it or not b**ch I’m here.”

Regardless of the critics’ thoughts Coi always seems to bounce back with another hit. Now only time will tell if she’ll have another one on the way with JB.

