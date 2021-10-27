Cognizant A Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Cognizant A Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3



Investing.com – Cognizant (NASDAQ:) A reported on Wednesday third quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Cognizant A announced earnings per share of $1.03 on revenue of $4.74B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.05 on revenue of $4.72B.

Cognizant A shares are down 5% from the beginning of the year, still down 6.07% from its 52 week high of $82.73 set on December 17, 2020. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 18.21% from the start of the year.

Cognizant A follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Cognizant A’s report follows an earnings beat by Alphabet C on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $27.99 on revenue of $65.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $23.84 on revenue of $63.47B.

Facebook had beat expectations on Monday with third quarter EPS of $3.22 on revenue of $29.01B, compared to forecast for EPS of $3.19 on revenue of $29.58B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar