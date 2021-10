Article content

GitLab Inc shares opened about 22% above their offer price in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, giving the software development platform a market capitalization of $13.48 billion.

The company’s stock opened at $94.25, compared with the initial public offering price of $77 per share. (Reporting by Niket Nishant and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)