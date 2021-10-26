Codelco hikes copper premium for S.Korea customer in 2022 -sources

Article content
Chile’s Codelco, the world’s largest copper miner, has offered to supply copper to a South Korean customer at a premium of $100 a tonne in 2022, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, a 20% rise from this year.
The higher rates, paid on top of the London Metal Exchange benchmark copper price, underscore anticipated strong demand for the metal as the global economy continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
The South Korean cable maker had agreed a premium of $83 a tonne for 2021, the sources said, declining to name the company.
One of the sources said the volume of copper to be supplied to the cable maker next year was around 60,000 tonnes.
Codelco did not immediately respond to a request a for comment.
The state-owned miner’s annual copper premiums, which vary by region, are typically used as industry benchmarks.
Earlier this month, Codelco offered copper to European buyers for 2022 at a premium of $128 a tonne, up more than 20% year-on-year.
The company also sets premiums for buyers in top copper consumer China, the United States and Asia excluding China, which includes South Korea. (Reporting by Tom Daly and Zandi Shabalala; editing by Pratima Desai and Marguerita Choy)