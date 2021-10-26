Codelco hikes copper premium for S.Korea customer in 2022 -sources

Article content

Chile’s Codelco, the world’s largest copper miner, has offered to supply copper to a South Korean customer at a premium of $100 a tonne in 2022, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, a 20% rise from this year.

The higher rates, paid on top of the London Metal Exchange benchmark copper price, underscore anticipated strong demand for the metal as the global economy continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Korean cable maker had agreed a premium of $83 a tonne for 2021, the sources said, declining to name the company.