Coco Austin Shows Yoga Flexibility With Daughter At A Photoshoot – Hollywood Life

The model shared a behind the scenes video from one of her recent photoshoots, where her little girl, Chanel, couldn’t help but get involved!

Coco Austin, 42, took to TikTok to share an adorable mommy-daughter moment she shared with her five-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole Marrow, 5, on September 17. The model revealed that she was posing for her 2022 calendar, when her little girl wanted to join in on the fun and adorably crashed her mom’s shoot, and even helped her out with some of the yoga poses as the two sweetly showed off their skills.

@cocosworld100 Shooting some yoga poses “Coco style”.(footage from 2022 calendar photoshoot)Of course Chanel had to get in her heels and shoot with me.Too funny ♬ Photoshoot – Astiyan

The video featured Coco in a variety of poses, shooting from what looked like a rooftop at sunset. She was rocking a an all-white one piece, with multicolored butterflies all over it, along with a pair of teal heels. Chanel sported an all pink outfit and had put on a small pair of tan heels, with a small wedge for the photoshoot.

Coco showed off a bunch of different poses with her daughter. In one she laid on her back and pointed her legs straight up, with Chanel on top of them. In another she held the little girl up and gave her kiss, and in one of the last finished photos shared at the end of the video, Coco was balancing over Chanel with her legs out on one of the chairs. “Shooting some yoga poses ‘Coco style,’” she wrote in the caption. “Of course Chanel had to get in her heels and shoot with me. Too funny.”

Coco and Chanel have shared plenty of adorable moments together over the past year. Back in July, the model shared a photo of the girl and fans immediately noticed that Chanel looks just like her dad, Ice T, 63. Even though she might look like her dad, Chanel and her mom definitely have similar taste in fashion! Coco posted a photo of the two wearing matching bikinis together in May. In fact, they’ve coordinated outfits on a number of occasions, like when the two wore comic book-inspired outfits together in August! The family seem like they’re having a lot of fun. Ice T told HollywoodLife in April that a “silver lining” to quarantining was spending time with his little girl. “I would have never been able to spend as much time with Chanel. And this year, I’ve gotten to be home more than ever. It’s great for all of us,” he said.