Coco Austin Dresses As Sexy Nun For Halloween: Photos – Hollywood Life

Coco Austin wore a naughty nun costume while daughter Chanel rocked a Little Bo Peep outfit for Halloween.



Coco Austin dressed as a sexy nun to her daughter’s Little Bo Peep, because why not. The reality TV personality, 42, shared a series of new Halloween photos with daughter Chanel Nicole Marrow, 5, whom she shares with husband Ice-T, on Instagram on November 1. Coco’s daughter wore a blue Bo Peep jumpsuit complete with her signature cane, while she wore a black latex corset, fishnet stockings, and a nun’s headpiece and collar.

“We had nice low-key Halloween dinner with friends watching the Halloween parade!” she captioned the post. “I’ve been living in the NY area for 20 years and never seen it til now!” Husband Ice-T also appears in the carousel images, rocking a festive baseball cap with red horns.

The star of Ice Loves Coco filtered through more than one costume for the spooky holiday on October 31. She also dressed as DC Comics henchwoman Harley Quinn from the Batman franchise, rocking the villain’s signature blonde pigtails with blue and pink tips and a sexier version of her outfit.

She captioned one post that showed off the costume, “Harley Quinn at your service Want to be my #puddin ? #harleyquinn (Front and back shot for ya).” Daughter Chanel also got the multiple costumes memo. Her mom shared photos of her in an adorable inflatable dinosaur costume.

Coco and Ice-T, real name Tracy Marrow, welcomed Chanel in November 2015. Last March, the reality TV star made headlines when she shared a photo of herself breastfeeding a then-4-year-old Chanel on Instagram. “At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end.. suck up as much love as you can!” she captioned the controversial post. “I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! Ive been getting alot of props in the breastfeeding community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject.”

In an interview with Us Weekly in July, Coco defended herself after receiving backlash, noting that Chanel loves “steak and hamburgers” too but enjoys “a little snack every now and then.” She said, “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child. Why take that away from her? If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no.”