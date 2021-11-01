Coca-Cola to buy remaining stake in sports drink maker BodyArmor for $5.6 billion By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Coca-Cola are seen at a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Montreuil, near Paris, France, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau



(Reuters) – Coca-Cola (NYSE:) Co said on Monday it would buy the remaining stake in BodyArmor it did not already own for $5.6 billion, as the soda maker amps up its sports drink portfolio to take on market leader, PepsiCo (NASDAQ:) Inc’s Gatorade.

The deal, which values BodyArmor at about $6.59 billion, comes as a shift in strategy for Coca-Cola, which spent the last year offloading or discontinuing brands to focus on its core sodas during the pandemic.

Coca-Cola, which had first acquired a 15% stake in BodyArmor in 2018, said on Monday the sports drink maker will be managed as a separate business within its North America operating unit.