Coca-Cola nears deal for controlling stake in BodyArmor – Bloomberg News

Coca-Cola Co is nearing a deal to buy a controlling stake in sports drink maker BodyArmor, valuing it at about $8 billion, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-28/coca-cola-is-said-to-near-deal-valuing-bodyarmor-at-8-billion?utm_source=google&utm_medium=bd&cmpId=google&sref=I5jUJbND on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The deal could be finalized in coming weeks, the report said.

Coca-Cola said it does not comment on rumors or speculation, while BodyArmor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.