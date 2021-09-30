Cobwebs Technologies Named ‘Threat Intelligence Platform of the Year’ in 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies

Article content NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cobwebs Technologies, an industry-leading provider of AI-driven automated digital risk protection platform, today announced that it has been named the winner of the “Threat Intelligence Platform of the Year” award in the fifth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market today.

Article content Cobwebs’ threat intelligence platform automatically extracts critical insights from big data with advanced and powerful AI machine learning algorithms. Cobwebs’ platform assists analysts in identifying threat actors while uncovering connections and groups across the web using automated advanced search capabilities. The Cobwebs platform empowers users to gain deep insights and substantial intelligence, including locations, context, internal relations, group structures, hierarchies, and more. Cobwebs’ non-intrusive methods for expedited results and efficacy reveal threat actors and collect real-time intelligence. “We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition from CyberSecurity Breakthrough. Our platform is delivering an unprecedented level of threat intelligence, reducing uncertainty for our customers, while also aiding them in identifying potential future threats and opportunities,” said Udi Levy, CEO, and co-founder at Cobwebs Technologies. “Cobwebs is committed to our valued customers and we remain focused on delivering the next-generation digital risk protection solutions by continuously investing in our capabilities and people.”

Article content The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world. “Today’s current threat landscape is best served by threat intelligence that offers a strategic perspective,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “There’s an advantage to identifying the types of threats a company is most likely to encounter. Gathering and analyzing data, mainly from web-based sources, provides a greater understanding of the current threat environment as well any future risks. Cobwebs’ breakthrough solution helps organizations maintain continuity in an unpredictable and volatile environment and we are thrilled to recognize the Company for winning the ‘Threat Intelligence Platform of the Year’ award.”

Article content About Cobwebs Technologies Cobwebs Technologies is an industry-leading AI-driven, automated Threat Intelligence platform. The Cobwebs platform provides real-time valuable and actionable insights that enable organizations to detect and expose unknown threats and threat actors to prevent criminal activity while maintaining business continuity and viability. Cobwebs’ Threat Intelligence solution combined with human expertise produces superior security intelligence that disrupts adversaries. About CyberSecurity Breakthrough Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products, and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web, and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com. For further information, please contact us @: info@cobwebs.com Related Images





Image 1: CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award – Cobwebs Technologies

Attachment

