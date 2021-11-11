COAPE – A Community Built for the Metaverse and NFTs By CoinQuora

COAPE – A Community Built for the Metaverse and NFTs



COAPE(Council of Apes) is a decentralized community that is built to be an ecosystem for all things NFTs and Metaverse-related. COAPE is created by an international team of developers who are passionate about exploring how decentralization can be used to build more open, fair, and transparent systems with useful applications related to entertainment, education, community, and charity.

The NFT industry has made headlines since 2020. Since then, many major companies and projects have emerged to make their presence known to the public. Due to this trend, the NFT industry is now one of the biggest driving forces within the industry.

NFT Growth

Through the years, big players have entered this space and showed great enthusiasm in adopting these new technologies, particularly with NFTs. Visa (NYSE:) purchased its first NFT, Tpunk #7610. Gary Vee launched his own NFTs. Binance created an NFT marketplace. Gemini invested in Nifty Gateway. Even Coinbase (NASDAQ:) joined in by launching their own NFT platform.

COAPE will be entering the competition, providing a network for NFTs to thrive. COAPE will also be exploring ways to use COAPE as a fundraising vehicle for charitable organizations including a Launchpad and Workshop.

Possible future of NFT

There are different opinions about what the possible future holds for NFTs. Some people believe they will continue to grow in popularity while others think it is just a fad or trend which will eventually fade away. Many think these communities are part of the internet’s culture and will continue to be a popular form of assets by newer generations.

Twitter| Telegram.

Media Contact:

Mike Mueller Council of ApesPhone: +13433129287info@councilofapes.comhttps://www.councilofapes.com/

Disclaimer: Any information written in this press release does not constitute investment advice. CoinQuora does not, and will not endorse any information on any company or individual on this page. Readers are encouraged to make their own research and make any actions based on their own findings and not from any content written in this press release. CoinQuora is and will not be responsible for any damage or loss caused directly or indirectly by the use of any content, product, or service mentioned in this press release.

Continue reading on CoinQuora