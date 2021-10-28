Coal miners drag Shanghai stocks to 2-month low

Article content

SHANGHAI — Shanghai stocks finished at their lowest in more than two months on Thursday, led by coal miners as Beijing stepped up efforts to tame coal prices.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.7%, to 4,864.14, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2% to 3,518.42 points.

** Coal firms extended losses, down nearly 7% on the day, amid China’s intensifying efforts to cool surging coal prices.

** China’s state planner has met coal producers and the sector’s industry association in the past two days to study standards and discuss measures to intervene in coal prices.