Coach owner raises 2022 forecasts as strong demand outshines supply crunch By Reuters

(Reuters) -Coach handbag maker Tapestry (NYSE:) Inc raised its annual sales and profit forecasts on Thursday, boosted by a strong rebound in demand for luxury goods even as global supply chain bottlenecks threaten to create a shortage of products.
Shares of the Stuart Weitzman owner rose 10% in premarket trade, as Tapestry also announced a new $1 billion share buyback program.
The luxury goods industry has bounced back sharply this year from pandemic-driven weakness in 2020, as consumers return to socializing and splurging on their wardrobes.
Tapestry’s peers including Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:) and Michael Kors Owner Capri Holdings (NYSE:) Ltd also lifted their annual sales forecasts earlier this month, despite concerns that global supply chain bottlenecks will create a product shortage during the holiday season.
Tapestry, which also owns Kate Spade, forecast 2022 revenue of nearly $6.6 billion, compared with a previous forecast of about $6.4 billion.
It also raised its 2022 adjusted earnings per share range to $3.45 to $3.50 from $3.30 to $3.35.
