Coach owner raises 2022 forecasts as strong demand outshines supply crunch By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Handbags are pictured through a window of a Coach store in Pasadena, California, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) -Coach handbag maker Tapestry (NYSE:) Inc raised its annual sales and profit forecasts on Thursday, boosted by a strong rebound in demand for luxury goods even as global supply chain bottlenecks threaten to create a shortage of products.

Shares of the Stuart Weitzman owner rose 10% in premarket trade, as Tapestry also announced a new $1 billion share buyback program.

The luxury goods industry has bounced back sharply this year from pandemic-driven weakness in 2020, as consumers return to socializing and splurging on their wardrobes.

Tapestry’s peers including Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:) and Michael Kors Owner Capri Holdings (NYSE:) Ltd also lifted their annual sales forecasts earlier this month, despite concerns that global supply chain bottlenecks will create a product shortage during the holiday season.

Tapestry, which also owns Kate Spade, forecast 2022 revenue of nearly $6.6 billion, compared with a previous forecast of about $6.4 billion.

It also raised its 2022 adjusted earnings per share range to $3.45 to $3.50 from $3.30 to $3.35.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR