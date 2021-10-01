Co-Founder Billy Markus Eyes NFT and ETH Bridge For DOGE Expansion By CoinQuora

© Reuters Co-Founder Billy Markus Eyes NFT and ETH Bridge For DOGE Expansion



Dogecoin Co-Founder Billy Markus aims to explore bridge and NFTs to expand DOGE adoption.

This would push the DOGE token to operate on top NFT marketplace like OpenSea.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Co-Founder Billy Markus seems to have a huge interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the Ethereum bridge. To clarify, Markus is currently sighting on the Ethereum bridge and NFTs to swiftly expand DOGE tokens adoption and its use case.

Leading to this synergy, on Sept 30, Markus expressed his view about how important it is to complete the Ethereum-DOGE bridge. Adding more, Markus aims to achieve this milestone so that Dogecoin could also operate via heavyweight Ethereum-based NFT platforms like OpenSea. If this happens, users can trade NFTs directly with DOGE.

Also, he said that NFTs are in “high demand” in the crypto market these days. Thus, this can highly…

Continue reading on CoinQuora