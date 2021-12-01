CNN Suspends Chris Cuomo Indefinitely For His Alleged Involvement In Andrew Cuomo’s Sexual Harassment Case

Chris Cuomo has been suspended indefinitely from his position at CNN after new details emerged about how he helped his brother Andrew Cuomo amid his sexual harassment scandal.

As we previously reported, new documents released by the New York Attorney General’s Office reveal Cuomo allegedly used his media sources to gain information about his brother’s accusers. He was also allegedly in contact with Andrew’s top aide.

“The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” CNN said in a statement Tuesday evening. “The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions.”

CNN stated the information presented in the new documents led to the decision to suspend Chris “pending further evaluation.”

“When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brothers staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put his family first and job second,” the statement continued. “However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously know. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

Chris Cuomo previously acknowledged that he was tracking down leads about stories that might impact his brother, and issued a public apology on air back in May.

“It was a mistake, because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot,” he said. “I never intended for that, I would never intend for that, and I am sorry for that.”

As we previously reported, Andrew Cuomo resigned from his position as governor of New York, and was charged with a misdemeanor stemming from sexual assault allegations during his time in office.

