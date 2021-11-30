CNN Host Chris Cuomo Accused Of Using Media Sources To Gain Information About Andrew Cuomo’s Accusers

According to documents released by the #NewYork Attorney General’s Office, Chris Cuomo played more of a role in his brother’s case than initially thought.

It’s said that the CNN host used his media connections to seek out information about those who accused his brother Andrew Cuomo of sexual assault.

CNBC reports that Chris Cuomo was actively in touch with the top aide of his brother’s team.

“Chris Cuomo was actively in touch with Melissa DeRosa, who was the then-governor’s top aide, about incoming media reports that detailed alleged sexual harassment by Andrew Cuomo, according to exhibits from the Attorney General’s probe and a transcript of his interview with the state’s investigators.”

It was also said that Chris texted that he “had a lead on the wedding girl,” after the New York Times reported that Andrew Cuomo attempted to kiss Anna Ruch.

CNN issued a statement about the documents that accused the host of using his media connections for his brother’s case. It read, “The thousands of pages of additional transcripts and exhibits that were released today by the NY Attorney General deserve a thorough review and consideration,” CNN spokesman Matt Dornic said. “We will be having conversations and seeking additional clarity about their significance as they relate to CNN over the next several days.”

Chris Cuomo shared with investigators that he did speak to “sources,” in reference to allegations that were printed in one article.

“I would – when asked, I would reach out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anybody else coming out,” Cuomo told investigators.

As you know, Andrew Cuomo resigned in August after Attorney General Letitia James, who is also running for governor, released a report on the alleged misconduct. He was then charged with a misdemeanor related to sexual assault allegations.

