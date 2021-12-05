CNN Has Terminated Chris Cuomo Effective Immediately

That was quick! Roommates, as we previously reported, Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely on Dec. 1st from his position at CNN after details emerged about how he helped his brother Andrew Cuomo amid his sexual harassment scandal. However, the network has moved swiftly and officially terminated him.

In a statement, CNN said, “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review and have terminated him, effective immediately.” The statement continued, “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

Chris also broke his silence and released a statement of his own. Chris tweeted, “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end, but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say, as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work.”

Although Chris has played down his involvement with the Governor’s office, massive details became available Monday through a huge document dump. Documents released by New York Attorney General Letitia James showed that while Chris worked as one of CNN’s top anchors, he worked unpaid to aide the Governor. A CNN spokesperson declined to share any further detail about the information provided in this report. Roommates, we’ll continue to keep ya’ll updated if more details surface!

