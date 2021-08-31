CN Rail’s $30 Billion Deal for K.C. Southern Is Put in Jeopardy

Article content
(Bloomberg) — Canadian National Railway Co. was dealt a potentially fatal blow in its $30 billion effort to acquire Kansas City Southern as U.S. regulators rejected a plan to use a voting trust to make the purchase.
“Applicants have failed to establish that their use of a voting trust would have public benefits,” the U.S. Surface Transportation Board ruled Tuesday. Using a voting trust “would give rise to potential public interest harms relating to both competition and divestiture.”
Kansas City Southern had demanded the trust — a means to pay shareholders even before the deal gets a final antitrust nod — for any merger deal. The STB ruling could prod Kansas City Southern to rethink Canadian National’s offer and send the U.S carrier back into the arms of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
The takeover battle will determine which Canadian company will become the first railroad to have tracks through Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. Kansas City Southern gets about half its revenue from Mexico, which is poised for an investment surge as companies seek to shorten supply lines that stretch to Asia.
