CN Rail’s $30 Billion Deal for K.C. Southern Is Put in Jeopardy

(Bloomberg) — Canadian National Railway Co. was dealt a potentially fatal blow in its $30 billion effort to acquire Kansas City Southern as U.S. regulators rejected a plan to use a voting trust to make the purchase.

“Applicants have failed to establish that their use of a voting trust would have public benefits,” the U.S. Surface Transportation Board ruled Tuesday. Using a voting trust “would give rise to potential public interest harms relating to both competition and divestiture.”