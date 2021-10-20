CN Rail Sees Hydrogen Train Shipments Potentially Rivaling Crude

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Canadian National Railway Co. expects hydrogen shipments in tank cars could grow to the size of the crude-by-rail business as energy companies plan to ramp up production of the clean-burning gas.

Companies including Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Suncor Energy Inc. and ATCO Ltd. have announced plans to build hydrogen-production plants in Alberta that would use carbon capture and storage to reduce or zero out carbon emissions.

Hydrogen has emerged as a promising fuel in the transition to cleaner energy because of its potential use in everything from heavy industry to aviation, though large-scale production without any or little carbon emissions is still incipient.