CME live cattle futures retreat from 1-month high

CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures closed lower on Monday, hit by profit-taking and technical selling after the benchmark December contract hit a one-month high on Friday, traders said.

A stronger close in corn futures pressured feeder cattle futures.

CME December live cattle futures settled down 0.550 cent at 130.425 per pound. In feeder cattle, the most-active January contract fell 1.975 cents to end at 159.550 cents per pound.

“Live cattle futures ran into chart-related selling today, taking back a bit of last week’s solid gains,” Arlan Suderman, StoneX chief commodities economist, wrote in a client note. The 50- and 100-day moving averages for the CME December live cattle contract have converged near 131 cents, creating overhead resistance.