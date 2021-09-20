CME live cattle futures end mixed, hogs lower as equity markets slump

“The cattle market can’t seem to catch a break. Boxed beef has been trending down and there are plenty of cattle around,” said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. “It looks like the outside influence with the equity market is spooking the meat markets, especially cattle.”

CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended mixed on Monday as late-session bargain buying only partly offset pressure from adequate cattle supplies and global economic concerns that threatened to blunt demand for beef.

Article content

Global markets and crude oil slumped and the dollar firmed as troubles at property group China Evergrande sparked concerns about spillover risks to the economy.

Wholesale beef cutout values have tumbled sharply from August highs as demand normally slows at the end of the summer. The choice boxed beef cutout was up $1.19 on Monday at $315.66 per cwt, but down almost 10% from a month ago, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data.

CME October live cattle futures ended down 0.025 cent at 122.775 cents per lb. December live cattle, the only contract that closed higher on the day, was up 0.550 cent at 128.075 cents.

Feeder cattle futures drew support from lower feed grain prices. Benchmark November feeders settled 0.525 cent higher at 156.625 cents per lb.

CME lean hog contracts were lower on Monday on seasonally rising supplies, although they closed above the day’s lows as spot futures remain at a steep discount to cash prices.

October lean hogs ended down 0.750 cent at 84.975 cents per pound while actively traded December was down 0.825 cent at 74.225 cents per pound. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)