CME live cattle futures end lower on technical selling, uncertain demand

Article content CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, retreating from early strength on technical selling and uncertainty about consumer demand for meat, traders said. CME December live cattle futures settled 0.400 cent lower at 130.025 per pound, turning down after meeting technical resistance at its 100-day moving average just above 131 cents. In feeder cattle, the most-active January contract fell 0.325 cent to end at 159.225 cents per pound.

Article content The December live cattle contract has been in an uptrend this month while open interest has been declining, an indication that the rally has been driven by speculators exiting short positions. The pattern suggests that commodity funds have been reluctant to invest in the cattle market at a time when money has been flowing into other commodities such as crude oil, copper and cotton, said Dan Norcini, an independent livestock trader. “There is a strong bid into the commodities sector, (but) we have not seen that yet in cattle,” Norcini said. “We need to see the open interest stop bleeding lower … and start to move up. That will tell us when we’ve got the hedge funds coming back in on the long side.” Worries about rising meat prices hang over the market.