CME live cattle futures end lower as beef prices cool

Article content CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Thursday, on softening wholesale beef prices and a lack of supportive news, traders said. CME October live cattle settled down 1.525 cents at 126.050 cents per pound after hitting 125.875, near the contract’s 100-day moving average and its lowest price since Aug. 6. The December contract ended down 1.400 cents at 132.200 cents. CME feeder cattle futures tumbled, with most-active October down 3 cents at 165.050 cents per pound.

Article content Trade in the cash cattle market has been slow so far this week, brokers said, leaving traders to worry about wholesale beef prices that have been retreating from 15-month highs set last week. Beef prices typically decline around Labor Day as the U.S. summer grilling season winds down. “There is a big concern that the beef has topped out,” said Dan Norcini, an independent livestock trader. “That has people thinking the packers will try to preserve their margins,” Norcini said, by paying lower prices in the cash market for fat cattle. Choice cuts of boxed beef fell by 53 cents to $337.92 per hundredweight (cwt) on Thursday afternoon and select cuts dropped by $2.60 to $304.97 per cwt, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).