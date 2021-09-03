CME live cattle, feeder cattle hit six-week lows

CME October live cattle settled down 1.250 cents at 124.800 cents per pound after hitting 124.625 cents, its lowest price since July 21. October feeder cattle tumbled 2.575 cents to 162.475 cents per pound and hit their lowest price since July 22 at 161.950 cents.

Losses in the feeder cattle market helped to drive live cattle futures lower, analysts said.

CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle and feeder cattle futures slid to six-week lows on Friday amid concerns that U.S. beef demand will ease as the summer grilling season winds down.

Article content

Beef prices typically decline around Labor Day, which is on Monday, as demand eases for steaks and hamburgers to put on the grill.

Choice cuts of boxed beef fell by $1.50 to $336.42 per hundredweight (cwt) on Friday afternoon, while select cuts dropped by 84 cents to $304.13 per cwt, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

Margins for beef packers were about $923.10 per head of cattle, down from $984.15 a week earlier, according to livestock marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.com.

“Beef prices are coming down and putting pressure on packer margins,” said Ted Seifried, chief ag market strategist for Zaner Ag Hedge Group.

Margins for pork processors were about $26.85 per hog, down from $31.05 a week ago, according to HedgersEdge.com.

CME lean hog futures ended mixed, with the most-active October contract settling down 0.275 cent at 89.575 cents per pound.

Higher cash prices for hogs have recently helped to underpin the futures market, analysts said.

“I’d be a little bit nervous about expecting the hog market to continue to find support from being at a big discount to cash,” said Terry Roggensack, a principal for the Hightower Report. “The discount is there for a reason, so I think the hog market is set up for a big break.”

(Reporting by Tom Polansek and Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)