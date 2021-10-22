CME live cattle falls as cash market idles

Article content CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell, pressured by a stagnant cash market and processing backups, traders said. CME December live cattle futures settled down 1.225 cents at 128.325 cents per pound. January feeder cattle futures eased 2.675 cents to end at 157.325 cents per pound. For the week, live cattle futures lost 2.35 cents, a 1.87% decline. Processing capacity has been constrained by labor shortages, which have in turn stagnated cash cattle prices, said Altin Kalo, economist at Steiner Consulting Group.

Article content “Its stuck in neutral for a bit, without any movement,” he said. “Until we get the front-end supply current, we’re just going to spin our wheels here.” Cash trade was light across the U.S. Great Plains, with live cattle selling for $124 per hundredweight in the south and as high as $126.50 in the north, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. The USDA’s monthly cattle on feed report, released after the market close on Friday, showed September cattle placements at 97% year-over-year, beneath trade estimates of 101.4%. “The cattle on feed report recognized that we don’t have all these excess cattle out there and eventually that’s going to show up in the marketplace,” said Kalo. All cattle on feed as of Oct. 1 was 99% versus a year ago, while cattle marketings in September were 97% year-over-year, both in line with trade estimates.