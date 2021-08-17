Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content CHICAGO — Lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange ended lower on Tuesday on long liquidation and uncertainty about demand for various cuts of pork, traders said. Benchmark CME October lean hogs settled down 1.100 cents, or 1.2%, at 87.900 cents per pound, retreating from Monday’s nearly 3% rise. Commodity funds hold a net long position in CME hog futures, leaving the market vulnerable to bouts of long liquidation at a time of waning pork export demand from China and gyrating domestic prices.

Article content U.S. wholesale pork cutout values, reported twice a day by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, have been volatile. The USDA reported the pork carcass value at midday Tuesday at $127.81 per hundredweight (cwt), up $8.46 from Monday, but the closing afternoon value was revised to $118.12 per cwt, a net decline of $1.23 from Monday. “The volatility in the cutout price, and particularly with some of these major cuts like the loins, hams and bellies, is making people uncomfortable holding positions. It’s creating uncertainty about the demand,” said Dan Norcini, an independent livestock trader. Cattle futures also fell, pulling back from Monday’s gains on uncertainty about meat packers’ needs for fat cattle despite robust beef prices.